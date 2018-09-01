EPISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso ISD has added a new distinction to its list of accomplishments.

According to a news release, the district has the most high-performing schools in the region, and is third in the state for districts with schools earning all available distinctions this year, new figures released by the TEA reveals.

District officials say the 11 following EPISD campuses earned the designations during the 2018 accountability ratings period:

El Paso High School

Silva Health Magnet

Chapin High School

Wiggs Middle School

Hughey Elementary School

Lamar Elementary School

Milam Elementary School

Collins Elementary School

Cielo Vista Elementary School

Polk Elementary School

Green Elementary School

The distinctions show academic growth and elevated performance levels in all tested areas, according to the release.

“Our focus on Active Learning has helped us reach unprecedented goals in student outcomes,” said Superintendent Juan Cabrera. “EPISD is one of the best school districts in the state, and our students and teachers are showing that innovation in the classroom works.”

According to the district, EPISD has the most schools with all available distinctions in El Paso. Only two school districts in the state, Houston and Dallas ISDs, have more distinctions.

“Earning one or several campus-level distinctions is notable and should be applauded by a community as an outstanding achievement,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “For a school to earn every potential distinction applicable to their campus is difficult, but a reflection of some truly amazing work by our educators.”