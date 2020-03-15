EPISD extends school closure; students expected to return April 6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with El Paso ISD say the district will comply with the City of El Paso’s Department of Public Health recommendation to extend the school closure an additional week.

EPISD was the first major district in the city to announce the extension of Spring Break an additional week in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district’s extension means students will now return to class on April 6.

The weeks of March 23-27 and March 30-April 3 have been declared Emergency Preparedness Weeks in EPISD. All staff will be on duty. The first week will be utilized to prepare distance learning for students and professional development for staff.

The district will also be expanding the number of school sites offering take-home meals for students during the closure to 50 campuses, which is expected to be announced this coming week. EPISD says giving access to healthy meals is a priority for the district as well as learning opportunities during the school closures.

The district will provide up-to-date information regarding closures through their Let’s Talk portal at episd.org.