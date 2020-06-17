El Paso Community College will host its first virtual job fair

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., students will be able to talk to various employers at EPCC’s first virtual job fair.

Silvia Dominguez, the EPCC career and transfer services specialist, invited students to participate and ask questions to the employers.

The students will be able to talk to representatives of ten employers such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the El Paso Police Department, and other companies.

Dominguez encouraged students to “dress for success,” even for the online format, and to review their resumes carefully.

“It was something we were thinking of even before the pandemic, and we will be keeping it in the future,” Dominguez explained. He says busy employers sometimes can not make it to the fair in person, and students have busy schedules, so the online format is something they have always considered.

Click here to register for the virtual hiring fair on June 24 at 10 a.m.

