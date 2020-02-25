El Paso Catholic Schools welcome new superintendent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso introduced their new Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Dr. Lanny K. Hollis, Monday at St. Patrick School in Central El Paso.

Dr. Hollis, a native of Tennesse, is a lifelong educator, having worked as a teacher, administrator, headmaster and president for the last thirty years. He’s also certified in Spanish, social studies and Catholic theology. He says one of his goals is to improve marketing for the diocese.

“Sometimes people don’t know that you have something good. We know we have a fantastic product in Catholic education we just need to make sure that more people know and that we are able to have it financially available for the people who really want it,” Dr. Hollis said.

The majority of Dr. Hollis’ career has been spent serving the Cleaveland, Ohio Catholic Community. Most recently, he served as the Headmaster and President of St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Huntsville, Alabama.

He holds a Ph.D. in Learning and Development from Cleveland State University and four graduate degrees including a Masters in Applied Linguistics from the University of Southern Mississippi, Masters in Educational Administration from Ursuline College, Masters in Religious studies from Indiana University, and a Master of Theological Studies from St. Meinrad School of Theology.

The Catholic Diocese of El Paso currently maintains 11 schools in El Paso that serve approximately 2,400 students. Dr. Hollis will begin his job as superintendent for the diocese on July 1.