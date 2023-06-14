EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso New Car Dealers Association (EPNCDA) and its board will announce another record year for the Scholarship Program, giving away $35,000 for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The recipients will be recognized at the EPNCDA Annual Luncheon following a business meeting with keynote speaker UTEP President Dr. Heather Wilson. These 21 students will each receive a scholarship ranging from $1,000 – $5,000 for a total of $35,000. The EPNCDA Scholarship Fund was established in 2015, thanks to the success of the EPNCDA’s annual golf tournament and Skeet & Trap Shoot.

The Association has remained dedicated to continued education for students in the El Paso community and has already awarded over $177,000 to 154 students, all local dealership employees, or their dependents.

“We are proud to support the families of dealership employees throughout El Paso,” said Alfred Alvarado, General Manager of Casa Ford Lincoln and President of EPNCDA. “Giving our children a college education is every parent’s dream, so we hope these scholarships help make that dream a reality for our employees.”

The car business continues to evolve each year with new challenges and innovations, from inventory availability to the electrification of transportation. With an ever-changing industry, dealers rely on their employees to grow with the business to continue to bring quality service to local customers.

“The dealers consider their employees the backbone of their business, and supporting them is a top priority,” says EPNCDA Executive Director Lexi Buquet. “We hope these scholarships relieve some of the financial burdens to support a higher education for their children.”

Updates about the EPNCDA Scholarship Program and upcoming events can be found at www.facebook.com/epncda.

Scholarship Winners

$5,000 Scholarship

MELODY GEIGER

The University of Texas at Austin

*Hyundai of El Paso

$3,000 Scholarship

ALONDRA RAMIREZ

El Paso Community College

*Hoy Family Auto

STEPHANIE FLORES

St. Mary’s University

*Hoy Family Auto

$2,000 Scholarship

ZORAYA YANAR

New Mexico State University

*Casa Ford Lincoln

LUIS-CARLOS JURADO

University of Texas at El Paso

*Porsche El Paso

$1,500 Scholarship

KATIA GUTIERREZ

University of Texas at El Paso

*Casa Kia

ISABEL JURADO

University of Texas at El Paso

*Porsche El Paso

SANTIAGO JURADO

University of Texas at El Paso

*Porsche El Paso

MIA ROCHA

University of Texas at El Paso

*Charlie Clark Nissan

ALAN ALVARADO

The New School

*Casa Ford

BLANCA AYALA

University of Texas at Austin

*Rudolph Honda

KIARA RODRIGUEZ ZAZUETA

University of Texas at El Paso

*Giles Volvo at El Paso

JORGE SALAZAR

El Paso Community College

*Hoy Family Auto

$1,000 Scholarship

VALERIA MARTINEZ

University of Texas at El Paso

*Sunland Park CJDR

PALOMA PALMER

Texas A&M University

*Casa Ford

WARREN PALMER

Texas A&M University

*Casa Ford

FAITH RUIZ

El Paso Community College

*Rudolph Honda

OBED CASTANEDA

Western Technical College

*Mission Chevrolet

LILIAN MARTINEZ

University of Texas at El Paso

*Casa Ford

ANDRES TORRES

Western Technical College

*Mission Chevrolet

YALET YANAR

New Mexico State University

*Casa Ford*Dealer member associated with the recipient