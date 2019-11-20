Eastwood High Snareline wins top award at international drum competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s considered one of the most competitive and renowned competitions in the world, and now one El Paso area drumline can count themselves among the winners.

The Eastwood High School Snareline performed its world premiere of “El Chupacabra” at the Percussive Art Society International Convention (PASIC). The team competed against other high schools from around the globe and ended up taking home the top title of 2019 PASIC I&E Marching Snare Ensemble Champions.

It was the first time Eastwood has attended the competition.