Dual Credit HS students from EPCC earn bid to virtual international EMT competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several students in El Paso Community College’s high school dual credit program for Emergency Medical Technicians earned an invitation to an upcoming virtual international competition. The dual credit program offers qualified high school students quality college courses aligned with academic or workforce degrees and/or certificates.

EPCC’s dual credit EMT students earned a bid to the Health Occupation Student of America International Leadership Conference, scheduled for June 24-27.

Students from Bel Air and Socorro High School placed in the top three in the Texas competition, allowing them to advance to the international event.

Dayra Barron, Jizel Lucero, Adriana Corona, Mariana Frias and Chathrini Kularatne, Socorro High School; Medical Reserve Corps

Team members from Socorro High included Dayra Barron, Jizel Lucero, Adriana Corona, Mariana Frias, and Chathrini Kularatne, are qualified for the international conference in the category of Medical Reserve Corps. They visited 24 Socorro Independent School District schools to monitor and help improve emergency awareness programs.

“My students have volunteered countless hours, ensuring the schools are well prepared in the event of a mass casualty or medical emergency. It is a great honor to earn a top-three placement in the state competition and advance to the International Leadership Conference in June,” said Adrianna Knight, EPCC Emergency Medical Services Instructor.

Three Bel Air students, Sierrah Bessler, Isabella Canales, and Ariadne Falcon, competed in two different categories. Sierrah and Isabella both placed 2nd in the EMT category, and Ariadne placed 3rd in the Clinical Nursing category.

Isabella Canales and Sierrah Bessler; 2nd Place EMT category

Kerry Murray, Bel Air Center for Health Professions, said, “It is fantastic news that our two teams qualified for the HOSA International Conference through the programs we have with EPCC.”