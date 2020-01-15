Did you know UTEP has a cadaver lab?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many don’t know this, but UTEP has a cadaver lab on campus.

If you didn’t know that, then you almost certainly didn’t know you can donate your body to UTEP for research after you die.

While some students may find it spooky, other students benefit from the opportunity to do research and get hands-on experience in their career choice.

Students tell KTSM, you may not have to wait until the afterlife to help with their research.

Students are not only conducting research on cadavers, but they also need people to donate their time to science.

KTSM 9 news reporter Shelby Kapp will have more on the story today at 5,6, and 10 p.m.