Del Valle HS employee tests positive for virus

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An employee at Del Valle High School tested positive for COVID-19. A Ysleta Independent School District says the employee is now in self-isolation, and any staff members who came into contact with the employee are in quarantine.

As KTSM previously reported, Ysleta ISD will continue learning remotely for the majority of students until October 19.

To meet TEA requirements, a limited number of students with extenuating circumstances will begin in-person instruction at “learning hubs.” Parents will be notified over the next two weeks by campus personnel whether their child is eligible to attend a learning hub beginning September 14. Once schools open for in-person classroom learning on October 19, parents will continue to have the choice between online learning and face-to-face classroom learning.