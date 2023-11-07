EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Del Valle High School’s Speech & Debate program was recognized as one of the top in the country by the National Speech & Debate Association (NSDA) Tuesday, Nov. 7.

NSDA announced its 2022-2023 Club Awards, which recognizes more than 600 schools across the United States. The Club awards are given to the schools that reach a certain threshold of points in qualifying NSDA Tournaments.

Del Valle High’s Speech & Debate program is the only El Paso area school listed on this year’s NSDA Club Awards list, calculated by the amount of points accumulated in the 2022-2023 school year. Coach Rick Jordan leads Del Valle’s team.

“Our Club Award winners show an incredible commitment to this activity, their students, and their success,” said J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association. “These programs demonstrate outstanding commitment to teaching students essential life skills—including communication, research, listening, writing, and organization.”

The strength points are calculated based on student and coach achievements in competition and service. For each degree a student receives, they also earn one strength point. The school’s strength is the sum of each student’s strength plus the strength of up to three coaches.

El Paso’s 2023-2024 Tournament Schedule includes eight local NSDA tournaments. Students also participate in UIL events, including the UIL Congress, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 8.