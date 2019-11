EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle High School students had to be evacuated after reports of smoke this morning.

The school was evacuated at about 8:30 a.m. and the El Paso Fire Department is checking the building, a Ysleta Independent School District spokesman said.

Students were taken to Le Barron Park Elementary School by bus because of the cold weather, the spokesman said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.