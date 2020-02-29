Del Sol Medical Center Donates ‘Stop the Bleed’ Kits to Chapin HS

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– Del Sol Medical Center donated and trained Chapin High School students and staff to use ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits and help save lives.

These kits, along with a two-hour training, are designed to help turn people who are already on the scene into immediate responders. The 85 kits are equipped with tools to stop life-threatening hemorrhage for six people or more.

“In the health care community, we know that some of these deaths are potentially preventable if only there was somebody who was closer to the person to be able to provide care,” said Stephen Flaherty, the Trauma Medical Director at Del Sol Medical Center. “Because those few minutes that it takes to get EMS on scene are actually very important.”

This training is also available to the general public. People interested in the ‘Stop the Bleed Kit’ training are encouraged to contact Del Sol Medical Center.