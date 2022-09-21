LAS CRUCES, New Mexico, (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is receiving a grant of $291,000 to help students with careers in the STEM field, officials announced Wednesday.

According to DACC, the grant, called ELSOL (Experiential Learning STEM Opportunity Grant) comes from the National Science Foundation to create a program at DACC that will assist low-income, minority students earn associate’s degrees in STEM-related fields.

The grant will allow DACC to build a NASA radio telescope as part of a new NASA Radio Astronomy Lab on its Espina campus. The lab will allow students the opportunity to detect sounds from the sun.

“This grant is important, as it’s crucial that students in our region, often from groups under-represented in STEM, be given the opportunity to participate in STEM careers.” – Dr. German Moreno, DACC professor and program director of ELSOL.

This grant will not only offer students support so they will develop stronger skills in science, it will also set them up to transfer to NMSU or another four-year institution.

The funds will also be used to provide 10 instructors with equity training through the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity.

