Cost for emergency YISD meeting tops $1,700

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The emergency Ysleta ISD meeting that resulted in a three-day suspension of Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre last month cost the district more than $1,700.

The YISD Board met July 30 to discuss possible action against the Superintendent after he was accused of headbutting Socorro ISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza in a San Antonio Whataburger parking lot in June.

The district says the emergency meeting cost $1,761 which includes security, staff, and catering expenses.

The suspension itself will cost De La Torre about $4,500 in lost wages due to his suspension.

Ysleta ISD’s next board meeting is 6 p.m. Monday at district headquarters, 9600 Sims Drive.