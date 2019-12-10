Coronado High teacher accused of making racist remarks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A teacher at Coronado High School is accused by a student of making racist comments in class. Now, EPISD is responding to those allegations.

Monday, a student posted on social media a written “student statement form” that was turned into the school regarding the incident. The student alleges the teacher involved asked if they were an American citizen or whether they were from Saudi Arabia or Iraq. The student alleges the teacher said they should “go back.”

That’s when the student called the teacher a racist.

EPISD responded to a request by KTSM for a statement, reading in part “the alleged incident was reported to the school this afternoon and Coronado administrators are in the process of conducting interviews with students and staff.”

It goes on to say “EPISD has policies that protect students and staff from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, nationality or place of origin. The district takes adherence to this policy seriously and does not tolerate actions aimed at discriminating students and/or employees.”