Coronado High School begins major upgrades

Those in the westside will start noticing changes to one of El Paso's oldest schools.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Those in West El Paso will soon start noticing changes to one of its oldest schools.

On Friday, EPISD held a groundbreaking at Coronado High School to kick-off the multi-year construction project.

As part of the 2016 voter-approved bond, the $68.3 million dollar project will knock down and build new classroom wings.

One of the major focuses: athletics.

A new fieldhouse for outdoor sports will be built along with enhancing football, track, tennis, baseball, and softball playing areas.

Other upgrades include new parking lots and renovations to the courtyard.

The high school’s project is expected to be done in early 2023.

Coronado High School is not the only one getting a makeover.

Crockett Elementary, El Paso High School, Irvin High School , Burges High School and Austin High School and Andress High School are all part of the Bond 2016 projects