Complete schedule of El Paso-area high school graduations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Several school districts in the El Paso area are committed to having commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020.

All districts assure seniors and their families that the health and safety of its students and staff will continue to remain their highest priority.

Here is a look at the full schedule

Monday, June 15

CCTA AT 9 a.m.

El Paso High at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16

Transmountain Early College at 9 a.m.

Irvin at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17

Franklin at 9 a.m.

Coronado at 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

Chapin at 9 a.m.

Andress at 8 p.m.

Friday, June 19

Burges at 9 a.m.

Austin at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 20

Jefferson/Silva at 9 a.m.

Bowie and 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 (2p-6p)

2 p.m. — Eastwood High School

3:25 p.m. — Valle Verde Early College High School*

3:55 p.m. — Ysleta High School*

4:55 p.m. — Hanks High School*

Sunday, June 14 (1p-5p)

1 p.m. — Del Valle High School

2 p.m. — Riverside High School*

3 p.m. — Bel Air High School*

4 p.m. — Parkland High School*

All YISD graduations will air on KTSM 9 and be streamed on KTSM.com.

Thursday, July 16 Mission Early College HS – 8 a.m. El Dorado HS – 8 p.m.

Friday, July 17 Pebble Hills HS – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 Socorro HS – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 Options HS – 8 a.m. Eastlake HS – 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24 Montwood HS – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 SISD Community Education – 8 a.m. Americas HS – 8 p.m.



Horizon High School: Southwest University Park, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 8:00 pm

Mountain View High School: Southwest University Park, Thursday, June 11, 2020, 8:00 pm

Clint High School: Southwest University Park, Saturday, June 13, 2020, 8:00 pm

Clint ISD Early College Academy: Southwest University Park, Sunday, June 14, 2020, 8:00 pm

Las Cruces Public Schools, Fabens, San Elizario, Tornillo and Canutillo have already hosted their graduations.