Community active shooter training continues at YISD schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ysleta Independent School District began a series of Active Shooter Event (CRASE) trainings in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies this week and will continue with five additional training sessions in the coming weeks, including two at Eastwood and Hanks High Schools next week.

The trainings are designed to help the community become better prepared for emergency situations. They’re free and open to the public.

CRASE trainings educate participants on the best methods and actions they can take in situations involving an active shooter. Topics for discussion include situational awareness, the ADD method, and effective decision-making.

All trainings begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Eastwood HS Theater

Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Hanks HS Theater

Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Parkland HS Theater

Wednesday, Oct. 9 at the Riverside HS Theater

Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Ysleta HS Auditorium

For more information, contact the YISD Emergency Operations and Preparedness office at 915-434-0560.