EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Clint ISD announced its students will start the upcoming semester online.

The district says classes will start on July 27, the same date as nearby Socorro ISD. Students will participate from home but teachers will be in their classrooms using cameras and broadcast equipment.

The virtual learning will last until September 25, at that time, Clint ISD says it will decide if students should return for face-to-face learning.