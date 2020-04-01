Clint ISD offers its health magnet program equipment and supplies to local hospitals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso area school district is stepping up to help the medical community with supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic and is calling on other school districts who have stockpiles to do the same.

Clint ISD says they’ve offered medical equipment to local hospitals. The Clint ISD Health Professions Program located at Mountain View High School is closed for students out of an abundance of caution to not spread the virus, so they’re offering the supplies they’d normally use in class to local hospitals. The district has hospital beds and stretchers as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) and hospital pillows that will be sent to hospitals in need.

The district is encouraging other El Paso area school districts with medical magnet programs to offer their supplies and equipment to other local hospitals in need.