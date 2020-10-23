Clint ISD delays in-person instruction to Nov. 9

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Friday, Clint Independent School District confirmed that in-person instruction would be delayed until Nov. 9.

The District was set to return to in-person instruction on Monday; however, that is no longer the plan.

According to CISD, beginning the week of Nov. 9, the District will allow certain groups to attend school if they have chosen to attend face-to-face instruction. The following groups may attend face-to-face instruction through the District’s I-LEARN@SCHOOL:

• Students with no devices or Internet access at home

• Students of families who lack childcare access

• Students of parents who are essential workers

• Students who have special academic needs.

Latest Headlines