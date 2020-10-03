City issues guidance on return to in-person classroom learning

A girl wears a face mask as students sit in a classroom of the Petri primary school in Dortmund, western Germany, on June 15, 2020 amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. – From June 15, 2020, all children of primary school age in the western federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia will once again be attending regular daily classes until the summer holidays. The distance rules and compulsory mouthguards are no longer applicable. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Department of Public Health released guidelines late Friday in partnership with public and private schools in El Paso to incorporate certain framework when addressing when and how to scale back in-person instruction for the 2020-21 school year.

Due to the rise in spread of COVID-19 in El Paso, recommendations regarding school re-opening for in-person instruction and closures should be based on available evidence as well as state and local trends, health officials say.

“The health and well-being of students, teachers, and staff is a high priority for all the stakeholders. There has been an ongoing collaboration between the schools and DPH in response to the pandemic, which has been invaluable in the development of the guidelines,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority.

“As the pandemic evolves, we continue to provide guidance and recommendations to school officials based on current data and available information to properly respond to the rapidly evolving situation,” said Dr. Ocaranza.

Schools are not required to seek out or receive approval from a state or local public health official; however, decisions to close schools for in-person learning should be made in conjunction between local officials, to include school administrators, school boards, and public health officials.

The decision to close schools for in-person learning will take into account a number of factors, such as:

the importance of in-person education to the social, emotional, and academic growth and well-being of students;

the level of community transmission;

whether cases have been identified among students and staff;

other indicators that local public health officials are using to assess the status of COVID-19 in their area; and

whether student and staff cohorts have been implemented within the school, which would allow for the quarantining of affected cohorts rather than full school closure.

Individual school closures are recommended based on the reported number of cases; size and physical layout of the school; the percentage of teacher, student, and/or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, in consultation with the DPH and Local Health Authority. The DPH and Local Health Authority, in addition, may determine a school closure is warranted due to other reasons, including results from public health investigations or other local epidemiological data.

Schools may consider re-open after 14 days and the following have occurred:

cleaning and disinfection,

public health investigation,

consultation with the Department of Public Health

If a school is experiencing absenteeism of 10% or more for Influenza or COVID-like illness, the school should consult with the DPH for next steps, to include considering a school closure.

The Guidance on School Closure for In-Person Instruction is available at www.epstrong.org under “Health Orders.”