Canutillo ISD superintendent gets raise, contract extension

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District superintendent got a raise Monday night in addition to a contract extension.

According to a news release from the district, Superintendent Pedro Galaviz will receive a four percent increase in pay following a 5-1 vote by the school board trustees. His annual salary is now $187,799 a year.

“The District has seen tremendous success under Dr. Galaviz’ leadership,” said Board President Sergio Coronado in the release. “He is a true educational leader who keeps true to his belief of always keeping students in the forefront. We’re privileged to have Superintendent Galaviz leading our district.”

Canutillo ISD has received numerous awards recently, including back-to-back A’s from the Texas Education Agency and an upgraded credit rating, during Galaviz’ time in charge.

“I am proud to serve this amazing community. Their unwavering support and dedication to the students are what makes this a special place,” Dr. Galaviz said. “I believe these actions represent a vote of confidence in our team’s vision, progress, and performance. I appreciate the hard work of our students, teachers, staff, parents, and trustees for making CISD a premier school district.”