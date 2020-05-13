Canutillo ISD names 2020 Teachers of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congratulations are in order for two Canutillo ISD teachers who were named Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year for the district Tuesday.

Nancy Campero was selected as Elementary Teacher of the Year, the 3rd-grade bilingual teacher from Congressman Silvestre & Carolina Reyes Elementary School has worked at the school for three years.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year award went to Anthony Lopez-Waste, a World History and AP World History teacher at Canutillo High School. Lopez-Waste is also the Senior class sponsor and coaches girls varsity basketball and JV softball.

“Our teachers in Canutillo never cease to amaze me,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “Ms. Campero and Mr. Lopez-Waste are exemplary representatives of who we are and what we do as a premier district.”

Campero and Lopez-Waste will represent CISD in the Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year contest for Region 19 later this summer. Late last week, Clint, El Paso, Socorro, Tornillo, and Ysleta ISD announced their district winners.