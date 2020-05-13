1  of  2
Breaking News
Pedestrian seriously injured in Far East El Paso neighborhood crash 3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso

Canutillo ISD names 2020 Teachers of the Year

Education

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congratulations are in order for two Canutillo ISD teachers who were named Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year for the district Tuesday.

Nancy Campero was selected as Elementary Teacher of the Year, the 3rd-grade bilingual teacher from Congressman Silvestre & Carolina Reyes Elementary School has worked at the school for three years.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year award went to Anthony Lopez-Waste, a World History and AP World History teacher at Canutillo High School. Lopez-Waste is also the Senior class sponsor and coaches girls varsity basketball and JV softball.

“Our teachers in Canutillo never cease to amaze me,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “Ms. Campero and Mr. Lopez-Waste are exemplary representatives of who we are and what we do as a premier district.”

Campero and Lopez-Waste will represent CISD in the Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year contest for Region 19 later this summer. Late last week, Clint, El Paso, Socorro, Tornillo, and Ysleta ISD announced their district winners.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 new COVID-19 deaths recorded in El Paso"

El Paso OKs 'Cite and Release' for marijuana offenses

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso OKs 'Cite and Release' for marijuana offenses"

Council Terminates Butterfield Trail contract

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council Terminates Butterfield Trail contract"

Locomotive FC returns to practice facility for small group training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Locomotive FC returns to practice facility for small group training"

City of El Paso to allocate $119 million in Coronavirus relief funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of El Paso to allocate $119 million in Coronavirus relief funding"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link