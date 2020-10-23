Canutillo ISD granted two-week waiver to extend remote learning

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) granted Canutillo ISD a two-week waiver to delay in-person instruction for students.

Officials said it will work with the TEA, all Region 19 districts, and health authorities using data to drive all reopening decisions. The District said the determining factor will be the County hospitalization rate.

Canutillo ISD originally opened its doors to in-person instruction on September 14, 2020, after meeting three guiding COVID-19 metrics: a 7-day rolling average cases per capita less than 25 cases per 100,000, a 14-day steady decline in the average of positive cases, and a testing positivity rate less than 7.5%.

However, according to the El Paso Department of Public Health, the average cases per capita has risen to 92.1 per 100,000, and the 7-day average positivity rate is 14.52%.

Officials said remote instruction will continue to be an option for all families after students return from the Fall Intersession on October 26.

Canutillo ISD reminds those who selected in-person instruction for the first 9-week grading period or have extenuating circumstances may attend in-person, but the District said it is encouraging parents to weigh the current pandemic data and to consider remote learning if possible.

Teachers have also been given the option to teach remotely or from the classroom to protect their safety when they are not being rotated in to support in-person learning.

Therefore, the District said students attending in-person instruction at the campus will either receive in-classroom instruction with their teacher physically present or receive instruction remotely from their teacher via learning pods.

“Regardless of the decisions made in Washington and Austin, we planned ahead knowing this pandemic would challenge the learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz said. “That’s why we invested over $6.8 million to launch Canutillo Connect to support successful remote instruction with universal internet connectivity and 1:1 with electronic devices for every student. We will continue to provide a high-quality education while taking the necessary actions to protect the health and safety of all community members – our highest priority.”