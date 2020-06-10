Canutillo Independent School District Board approved ‘all year long’ school calendar

CANUTILLO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted in favor of adopting an “all year round” calendar, beginning this upcoming school year.

According to a CISD news release, the students will return to school on Aug. 3rd and follow the social distancing guidelines discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting.

The Board Trustees discussed a nine-week grading period and day-to-day schedule for elementary, middle and high school students. These schedules were designed to accommodate the safety requirements for in-person learning.

The initial plan presented at the meeting states that elementary school students will attend in-person lectures with a maximum of 10 to 12 students in the classroom at the same time. In person classes will be held from Monday to Thursday, while Fridays will be for remote learning only.

Students will be divided into morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift will attend core subjects while the afternoon shift is attending elective courses. These will shift after lunch time.

Middle school students will attend school two days a week which will be scheduled in alphabetical order.

High school students will rotate between in-person and remote learning every other week. The weeks they attend class in person, they will attend school only two days a week, as well.

Some board members voiced their concern about student’s attendance at the beginning of the semester. So far, the school board is waiting for further instructions from the Texas Education Agency.

According to the trustee Blanca Trout, the classes attended virtually or in-person will count the same. This will ensure parents can provide child care when needed.

Another issue addressed at the meeting was involvement of parents in making the new schedule.

A District Advisory Committee meeting, held prior to the voting on the intersessional calendar, was attended by only two parents. CISD trustee Laure Searls pointed out the lack of parental involvement and the fact that the board did not consider the results of a survey that received 209 responses from parents.

Pedro Galaviz, the CISD superintendent, said the new calendar provides flexibility for the district to respond to any possible spikes in COVID-19 cases and it is the best in view considering the unpredictability of the disease.