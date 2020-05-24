Canutillo HS Seniors receive diplomas in unique graduation ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The graduating class at Canutillo High School is celebrating for one last time, with a special commencement ceremony held Saturday.

Graduates were able to walk across the stage with their parents and receive closure for the end of the school year, which was very difficult.

“It’s something new for everybody, but we’ve all got to accommodate. It’s a new thing, everybody likes new things, so we got through it and we got through it together,” said Canutillo graduate Eduardo Pinera.

The principal at Canutillo High said nearly 400 students were eligible to graduate and walk across the stage Saturday.