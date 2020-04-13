Burrell College gives $400,000 check to NMSU health care students

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine presented New Mexico State University with a $400,000 check Monday to support students pursuing a career in health care.

This is the fourth year the college has presented NMSU with this gift, as part of an ongoing partnership agreement between the two universities that helps fund the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Endowed Scholarship at NMSU.

This year, Burrell College awarded the gift by hosting a virtual check presentation.

“I am pleased to present our largest gift yet to the NMSU Foundation in support of pre-medical student scholarships,” said John Hummer, Burrell College’s Co-Founder and President. “We hope these scholarships can help relieve the financial burden of pursuing an undergraduate education and that they inspire NMSU students to continue to work hard to achieve their dreams of becoming physicians.”

The scholarship, which is administered by the NMSU foundation, financially supports freshman students enrolled in NMSU’s Osteopathic Medicine Pathway Program.

“The NMSU Foundation values our long-term relationship with the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine,” said Derek Dictson, president of the NMSU Foundation. “This generous gift will support generations of students who aspire to impact the health and well-being of people in our community, state and region.”

Burrell College’s accumulated donation of $1.15 million for the past four years, has helped fund the undergraduate degree of eight students. This includes Andrea De Santiago Guzman, who said growing up in El Paso exposed her to the poor conditions that her community and many Americans across the country are facing.

“I have personally witnessed our medical and developmental necessities,” De Santiago Guzman said. “I wish to connect with my community through these needs. My experiences have helped me decide on a career path that will not only be rewarding for me, but also for my community and everyone I am able to help.”

NMSU Chancellor, Dan Arvizu, said each annual donation helps ensure more students are able to increase their career opportunities and their readiness to join the rigorous and critical health care workforce.

“The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is an asset to our region,” Arvizu said. “As recent events have shown, the need for well-trained medical professionals has never been greater. This need is especially true in many of our underserved communities. That’s why we’re proud to work with the Burrell College to ensure we have the doctors needed to keep everyone healthy.”

Students who obtain the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine Endowed Scholarship must continue to maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average to receive the scholarship throughout their undergraduate degree.