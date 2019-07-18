Back to school drive in El Paso hosted by Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC returned to Southwest University Park in Downtown El Paso to play against San Antonio FC.

The purpose of the game was not only to entertain the fans , but also to help the community as the “back to school” season approaches.

The “Heart of Gold” back to school drive was aimed at donating school supplies to children in need from around the community.

“To make sure that children from our 9 different clubs this year, over 1400 kids, are not going to go without the necessary school supplies that they need for this year,” said CEO for the boys and Girls Club of El Paso Anthony Tomasheski.

Erich Williams Senior Manager at Helen of Troy says its a great opportunity to help the community. “We’re grateful to have the opportunity to do some work as we invest in the communities where we do business. El Paso is key to our business,” said Williams.

The Helen of Troy and the Locomotive’s “Heart of Gold donation drive will continue on till Saturday’s match in hopes to encourage fans to donate more supplies.