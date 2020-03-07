Bowie High School students wait an hour in cold for doors to open, district says due to security concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was 40 degrees in South El Paso at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Although it was much warmer than it has been the past couple of weeks, it was not comfortable to be outside.

“Sometimes it’s like very cold so we’re like freezing outside,” said Rachel Paz, a Bowie High School Senior.

Bowie High School Students waiting outside of the cafeteria.

(Courtesy a KTSM viewer)

Many Bowie High School Students arrive at the campus as early as 6:30 a.m. daily.

“It’s cold in the morning and sometime’s it’s raining and we cannot get into the cafeteria,” said Kevin Cabral, a Bowie High School Senior.

Pictures taken of students in the early hours of the morning show them waiting outside of the cafeteria, waiting for it to open for breakfast at 7:30 a.m.

However, one photo shows the cafeteria lights on while the students wait outside.

“The good news is like the winter season is (almost) over,” said Paz.

(Courtesy a KTSM viewer)

However, it wasn’t always like this.

A Bowie High School staff member who asked to remain anonymous says the cafeteria used to be opened for students who arrived early. It was at the start of this semester that the staff member noticed the students waiting outside.

However, students say they have asked why they weren’t allowed inside but no one told them why. They were just told to come to school later.

“The guy that opens up the cafeteria told us to come later. I tried to ask him why but he doesn’t give me an answer. Like he just said ‘oh you have to come later,'” said Cabral.

(Courtesy a KTSM viewer)

EPISD says the cafeteria opens for breakfast an hour before school starts. And the reason the cafeteria is now closed until 7:30 a.m. is due to security concerns.

“The cafeteria has been the site of early-morning break-ins, which has forced the administration to restrict access to the dining area,” said Gustavo Reveles, a spokesman for EPISD.