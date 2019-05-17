Best UTEP degrees for finding a job in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - This weekend, the 2019 graduating class of UTEP will be walking across the stage.

The next step for them is finding a job. However, some degrees have more opportunities than others in the Borderland.

About 3,000 students will be graduating and the ceremony will be held both on Saturday and Sunday. With so many students graduating, it makes the job market more competitive.

According to UTEP, the biggest college is Liberal Arts with 940 graduates followed by engineering and business administration.

UTEP's Career Services said that traditionally, students with a degree in education and nursing tend to find a job in the El Paso area. Other majors, like engineering and science, tend to have a better chance of finding jobs in New Mexico and other areas of Texas.

"That's the kind of sad part electrical engineering here in El Paso, like the technology here in El Paso there are not many jobs available. I do feel like we could bring some, but currently, I do feel like it's not the best," said Jonathan Johnson.

However, according to UTEP's Career Services, finding jobs may become a little easier for graduates due to the University's new ranking as a Carnegie One University.

"We have been getting calls from employers that we typically don't maybe visit campus regularly and their saying we know your on this list and we want to start recruiting at Utep," said Betsy Castro with UTEP's Career Services.

Career services said their best advice for students graduating this weekend without a job the best thing to do to take a breath, enjoy the weekend and head over to career services on Monday, Graduates can get career advice up to a year after they graduate.

Saturday Commencement

May 18th:

Morning Ceremony- 9:00 a.m.

Afternoon Ceremony- 2:00 p.m.

Evening Ceremony- 7:00 p.m.

Sunday Commencement

May 19th:

Afternoon Ceremony- 2:00 p.m.