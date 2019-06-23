Beall and Burleson Elementary parents continue the fight for schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Families still fighting the closures of their kids’ school met up Saturday for an informational forum to go over the concerns they have with out students will be relocated.

As KTSM has previously reported, El Paso Independent School District has approved the closing of Beall and Burleson Elementary Schools. The closures will result in the displacement of more than 700 students to nearby schools.

Families and activists argue that this will have a negative impact on low income children and families. They also claim that the district has not considered the critical effects the move will have on “Barrio” education.

“The city cannot allow this to happen to the children. We cannot allow the district to do this to the children,” Hilda Villegas with Familias Unidas de Chamizal said. “The district still has time to reverse this decision. We have a new board and they should be concerned.”

Familias Unidas Del Chamizal believes that the district has made decisions without proper input from parents and has created an educational crisis for their students.