Americas HS player excels on the field and in the classroom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every player makes time to succeed both on the field and in the classroom, but Dylan Kemp, Defensive End with the Americas Trailblazers, takes his dedication to a new level.

Dylan Kemp is second in the entire country in sacks with 27.5 this season, but on top of sports, he’s also leading academically. Kemp is enrolled in Americas’ Early College Program that helps students earn college credit while still in high school.

“In the halls and the classroom he is more conservative, manners are always on point but when you see him on the field, I would describe him more as a beast,” said Americas High Principal Patricia Cuevas.

It’s not an easy task to juggle rigorous schoolwork and extracurricular activities, but Kemp is doing just that — as a Junior.

“They are college courses. Plus, you add the study time and non-dual credit classes, as well as the extracurricular activities, then it is quite a challenge,” Cuevas said.

Kemp said it’s a tough workload but is well worth the effort in the end.

“I wanted to get my Associates done quicker so I can only get two years during college and start my career fast and have credits labeled out for me,” Kemp told KTSM.

On Friday nights, Kemp’s goal is to take home a W for the team. But his long-term goals are much, much bigger.

“I actually want one day to be the president of the United States, so that’s why I want to study under political science,” said Kemp.

He’s a few years off from leading the nation in Washington, but he’s already doing a great job of leading his team to victory.