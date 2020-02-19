Americas High School present environmental project to community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tuesday morning, the Americas High School (AHS) InvenTeam presented an overview of their Lemelson-MIT grant project to community members, elected officials and SISD administrators at the District Service Center.

The InvenTeam at AHS was one of 14 recipients in the nation to receive a $10,000 Lemelson-MIT InvenTeam Grant last year for their innovative, environmental conservation project.

The event included a formal presentation, Q&A session and presentation booths for the technical, financial, sustainability and communications groups that make up the InvenTeam as a whole.

According to a release, the Lemelson-MIT project is a highly competitive national grants initiative that offers high school students a challenging, hands-on experience that engages them in the invention process.

Students are to work in teams to create an invention that solves real-world problems they have identified and apply basic engineering concepts to develop their solution.

Today the Americas High School students invited community members, elected officials, and SISD administrators to learn more about their project and support their journey in completion of their project. Their goal was to seek feedback and gain ideas from the community on how to improve their project.

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of our machine. We hope that it creates a positive impact on both our environment and our community,” said Gustavo Ramirez, a senior and the administrative lead for the Americas InvenTeam in a release. “Our intentions are to translate what we have learned in the classroom into solutions for the problems we see in the world and to inspire the next generation of inventors.”

The America High School team will be among 14 national teams who will have the opportunity to meet legislators on Capitol Hill in June and showcase their inventions at the 25th anniversary of MIT’s EurekaFest, which will be at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.