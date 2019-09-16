5th-grade students at St. Joseph’s spreading sunshine through El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Summer is coming to an end but a fifth-grade class is working hard to keep the sunshine going.

“El Paso is the Sun City so I think that fifth grade should brighten up someone’s life,” said Emma Terrazas a fifth grader.

Ms. Erika Delgado’s class at St. Joseph’s School in Central El Paso are making what they call boxes of sunshine to help those in need.

Ms. Delgado’s 5th Grade Class

The class has been collecting boxes and all things yellow to fill them up with. They plan to deliver the boxes by thanksgiving to the Rescue Mission and the Annunciation House.

Students say they will wrap the boxes in yellow paper and fill them with yellow items. They are asking for the communities help with donations of yellow items.

“Yellow socks, yellow scarfs especially for the wintertime, yellow gloves. Cans of corn, cans of pineapple, wipes, sunscreen, shampoo, soap, toiletries,” said Erika Delgado fifth-grade teacher. “Anything really that will fit inside of these boxes that can be delivered and can be used by the people who need it most”.

5th Graders sell lemonade to raise money for yellow items.

The class has been raising money to by supplies already by selling lemonade and bamboo toothbrushes. However, they still need more yellow items to fill all the boxes. With the hope of bringing a smile to the face of the person who will receive the box.

“I hope that they know that there are really good people in this world,” said Maria Jose Retana a fifth-grade student.

Box filled with yellow supplies.

Donations can be dropped off at St. Joseph’s School during school hours. It is located at 1300 Lamar Street in Central El Paso.