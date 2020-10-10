5 Las Cruces Public School employees test positive for virus

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Five employees at Las Cruces Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to district officials. The new results bring the number of employees with positive COVID-19 tests to 21.

One employee at Tombaugh Elementary tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The last time that employee had been in the building was Sept. 22.

Two employees at Cesar Chavez Elementary School tested positive on Oct. 7. As a result, Cesar Chavez was closed immediately and will undergo deep sanitation Friday. The school is expected to reopen Monday, Oct. 12.

Another case was reported at Camino Real Middle School on Oct. 8. That employee had not been in the building since Sept. 24.

The fifth case was an employee at Rio Grande Preparatory Institute on Oct. 8. The last time that employee had been in the building was Aug. 26.

Staff at all four schools were notified, and contact tracing is being conducted. Any employees determined to have been in contact with an infected employee will be notified.

LCPS will begin offering updates regarding positive staff cases at www.lcps.net.