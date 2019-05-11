Khalid Foundation gives three $10,000 scholarships to El Paso teens Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Khalid showed some more love to the "city of the 915" on Friday by helping some lucky American teens achieve a higher education.

The Great Khalid Foundation presented three $10,000 scholarships to local performing arts students at Montwood, El Dorado, and Eastlake high schools.

"They called my name, I went up, and just got really happy," Montwood senior Steven Phan said. "All the hard work paid off."

The awards recognize the students' academic achievements and artistic abilities while inspiring them to reach for the stars.

"It inspires me to really represent my city where I'm from and to express it," Phan said.

Khalid's mother, Linda, presented the scholarships on her son's behalf.