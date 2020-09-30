2 more Irvin High students test positive for COVID-19; 5 total in little over a week

EL PASO, TEXAS — The El Paso Independent School District on Wednesday confirmed that two more students who have been on campus have and had contact with students and staff at Irvin High School tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the fifth student who has tested positive for COVID-19 at Irvin.

As outlined in EPISD’s School Reopening Guidelines, the District has notified all students and personnel who had contact with the infected students and must quarantine for 14 days to monitor symptoms.

The District said it will not disclose the name, gender or any other information of the students.

For information about EPISD’s Reopening Plan and protocols, visit episd.org.

