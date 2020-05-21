12 COVID-19 cases discovered during NMSU, DACC large-scale testing event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Twelve people at New Mexico State University and Dona Ana Community College have tested positive for COVID-19.

The large-scale testing was done Monday, with help from the New Mexico Department of Health.

“None of the individuals who tested positive had shown symptoms,” an NMSU news release said. “Approximately half of the individuals had not been on campus since March. The remaining were present on campus, as needed.”

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu said the results were indicative of why testing is needed to understand the virus.

More information on NMSU’s pandemic response can be found on its website.