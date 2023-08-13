EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Education Service Center Region 19 (ESC19) recognized all area teachers of the year during a special gala on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Starlight Event Center.

Photo courtesy of ESC19

Adrian E. Stevens, a physical education teacher at Sageland Elementary School in the Ysleta Independent School District (SISD), has been named the 2024 ESC Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Photo courtesy of ESC19

Bruce Hoang, a French language teacher at Canutillo High School in the Canutillo Independent School District (CISD), has been named the 2024 ESC Region 19 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Photo courtesy of ESC19

Over 20 area district and charter schoolteachers of the year competed in a rigorous process for the honor to represent the region at the state level.

First, they were selected as campus teachers of the year, then selected to represent their district, and in the ESC19 regional competition they went through panel interviews and submitted multiple essays as part of their applications, according to a press release sent by ESC19.

The winners will go on to compete for the Texas Teacher of the Year which will be announced in October. So far, ESC Region 19 has had nine Texas state winners from the region compete nationally.

RAIZ Federal Credit Union, which co-sponsors the event, awarded all the teachers with $150 in both elementary school and secondary school categories; $500 to second runners-up, $1,000 to first runners-up and $2,000 to the top winners.

Region 19 Elementary Teacher of the Year Top Winners:

First place: Adrian E. Stevens, Ysleta ISD

Second place: Rosa Rodriguez, Fabens ISD

Third place: Vanessa Gutierrez, Clint ISD

Region 19 Secondary Teacher of the Year Top Winners: