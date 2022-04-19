EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA teacher in Edinburg was arrested for assault to a family member, according to public records.

According to Hidalgo County Public Records, Carlos Thaddeus Garza was arrested by Edinburg police for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Officials with IDEA confirmed that Garza is a teacher at IDEA Edinburg College Prep.

ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA and they released the following statement:

“IDEA Public Schools is aware of allegations regarding one of our employees. The individual immediately notified campus leadership of the arrest and has voluntarily taken days off. IDEA will handle the matter internally and take all appropriate actions in accordance with the law and network policy. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement.” IDEA Public Schools

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.