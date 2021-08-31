Edge of Texas Steakhouse to offer free meals to all El Paso first responders on 9/11

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Edge of Texas Steakhouse will be serving free meals of burgers and fries to local first responders on 9/11 to show appreciation and gratitude for the sacrifices they make.



The meals will be served for dine-in only at 8690 Edge of Texas from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 11.



First responders includes all emergency response law enforcement agencies, healthcare personnel, and emergency response dispatchers. All they need to do is provide valid agency/employee ID or credentials to quality for a free meal of burgers, fries, and lemonade/tea. Other regular menu items will be available for purchase.



The families of the first responders attending are also encouraged to join and enjoy music, puppy adoptions, emergency response vehicles on display, and more.



The restaurant is asking the community to nominate their favorite first responder for a chance to win a $50 Edge of Texas gift card by uploading a photo of them on Facebook or Instagram and tag Edge of Texas social media pages. The winners will be announced at the appreciation event.



“We appreciate and are honored to serve those who work so hard to serve our community,” said Lupe

Acosta, Owner of Edge of Texas Steakhouse. “They truly are the backbone of what makes El Paso great.

This past few years have challenged us and our first responders have shown that they are committed to

our community, therefore, we are committed to them.”



This year will mark the fourth appreciation event, and aims to be an annual event to honor those who

are the frontline responders in times of emergencies.



Edge of Texas Steakhouse will be open Sunday to Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., and Friday & Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.



For additional information, contact management at (915) 822-3343 or visit www.edgeoftexassteakhouse.com.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.