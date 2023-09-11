LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran crashed a Las Vegas wedding over the weekend.

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer stopped by the Little White Wedding Chapel and surprised couple Jordan and Carter Lindenfield with a small choir to serenade the couple mid-wedding with a new song called “Magical.”

“Is this how it feels to be in love? This is magical, this is magical,” Sheeran sang to the couple shortly before the two said “I Do” and sealed the moment with a kiss.

Ed Sheeran crashes a wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel. (Mark Surridge)

Sheeran even signed the couple’s marriage license as the witness on their “Perfect” day.

The singer posted a reel on his Instagram account showing the moment, writing, “Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x.”

“Magical” is one of fourteen songs on Sheeran’s upcoming seventh studio album “Autumn Variations,” set for release on Sept. 29.

On Saturday, Sheeran’s Las Vegas show at Allegiant Stadium was postponed less than an hour before the show was set to begin, with the artist making the announcement on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show,” Sheeran’s statement said. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this and I wish I could change it.”

The concert was rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28. Sheeran said all purchased tickets for the Sept. 9 show would be valid for the new date.

In a statement released on Saturday, Allegiant Stadium listed technical issues as the reason for the postponement.

“Due to technical issues, this evening’s Ed Sheeran concert at Allegiant Stadium has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 28. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.

We are sorry for the delays and inconvenience caused to all the Ed Sheeran fans who were expecting a concert tonight. Updates were communicated as quickly as possible to those waiting outside and via our social channels, website, and venue app. Stadium doors were opened at 5:05 PM to get fans out of the heat and we have ensured that anyone requiring assistance has received it.”