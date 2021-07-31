Eat Italian food to support El Paso dog rescue on Aug. 26

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you eat at Trattoria Bella Sera on Aug. 26, 10 percent of the money you spend on your bill will go to the Law N Paws Animal rescue.

Trattoria Bella Sera is located at 3512 N. Yarbrough Dr.

If you go to eat in person, you can enter to win El Paso Zoo tickets and goodie baskets but take-out orders will also go toward the animal rescue.

The rescue was established by an El Paso Police Detective back in 2017 and is a non-profit group.

This “Dine OUt For Pup’s Sake” is put on by the East El Paso Animal Hospital.

To donate to Law N Paws Animal Rescue, call the East El Paso Animal Hospital at 915-593-1712.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Vitalant hosts blood drive in honor of Aug. 3 blood donors

The Resiliency Art Program

Police search for persons responsible for 2019 murder

One person seriously injured in East El Paso shooting

Luminaria event at Ascarate Park honors victims of Walmart shooting

Ft. Bliss requiring masks as CDC lists El Paso County as an area of 'substantial' community transmission

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link