Eat Italian food to support El Paso dog rescue on Aug. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you eat at Trattoria Bella Sera on Aug. 26, 10 percent of the money you spend on your bill will go to the Law N Paws Animal rescue.

Trattoria Bella Sera is located at 3512 N. Yarbrough Dr.

If you go to eat in person, you can enter to win El Paso Zoo tickets and goodie baskets but take-out orders will also go toward the animal rescue.

The rescue was established by an El Paso Police Detective back in 2017 and is a non-profit group.

This “Dine OUt For Pup’s Sake” is put on by the East El Paso Animal Hospital.

To donate to Law N Paws Animal Rescue, call the East El Paso Animal Hospital at 915-593-1712.

