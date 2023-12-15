EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Eastwood High School is inviting the public to its Christmas Holiday Fair on Friday, Dec. 15.

The fair will be from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m. on Friday at the Eastwood High School main building located at 2430 McRae Blvd, 79925.

The Ysleta Independent School District says the fair will showcasing a diverse range of local vendors who will be offering an extensive selection of jewelry, stylish clothing, trendy purses, and fashionable accessories.

Attendees can also expect a variety of food and snacks while shopping at the holiday fair.