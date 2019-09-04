Eastwood football team honored by City Council before Plano game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Before hitting the road to Frisco Tuesday, the Eastwood High School football team stopped by City Hall.

Council wished the team good luck in their game against Plano Senior High on Thursday, which, you’ll remember was initially canceled by Plano ISD citing security concerns following the El Paso terrorist attack.

City Council Representative Henry Rivera and City Manager Tommy Gonzalez, who previously served as City Manager for neighboring Irving, Texas were instrumental in securing the Dallas Cowboys training facility in Frisco as an alternative game site for the Troopers and Wildcats.

The Trooper football team left via bus Tuesday night. Members of the school band, cheer, Trooperettes, along with parents, fans and alumni will leave in chartered busses arranged for by Shine on El Paso and #915Tours on Wednesday evening.

An alumni gathering in Frisco is also scheduled for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. CST at City Works, 3680 The Star Blvd. in Frisco before the game. Alumni are encouraged to sit together. Organizers say it’s a great way for traveling Troopers as well as alumni who live in the DFW Metroplex to get together in order to celebrate the team and the City of El Paso.

As for those who are unable to make it to the game, a local watch party is also scheduled for Thursday evening at The Dry River, 9910 Montana Avenue beginning at 5:30 p.m. MST. Children are welcome, the restaurant will have drink and appetizer specials for Eastwood fans.