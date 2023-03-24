EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will be hosting the “Biggest Bunny Hop on the Border” event Saturday, March 25, which will feature a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

The bunny hop will start at 1 p.m. in the center court area. Attendees are encouraged to show up between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. The Easter Bunny and his friends will then be available for free photos. The first 500 participants will receive a free bunny mask.

Performances from the Da Vinci Charter Schools’ Performing Arts Department will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Immunize El Paso will also be on site Saturday with the American Heart Association to administer free vaccines to the public.

The Easter Bunny will be at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso each weekend for complimentary pictures from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. in the center court leading up to Easter.