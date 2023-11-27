EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso business B&T Trees is back for another holiday season, operating for its 20th year.

The family-owned business begins their operations a week before Thanksgiving, and runs until the end of the year.

Co-owner of B&T Bruno Rodriguez explains that although some people do come in for their Christmas trees before Thanksgiving, their sales spike until the beginning of December.

B&T’s trees are imported from Oregon, and they offer Noble, Douglas, and Nordmann trees, with a selection of them flocked.

Rodriguez explained that they maintain their trees on a daily basis to keep them as fresh as possible.

“So as you can see, we have a big old tent here. We keep the trees under the tent. So what we do is we water pretty much every day and we make sure that we take care of the tree to make sure the sun doesn’t hit the tree. Make sure the tree is well taken care of. We water them. We’re here on a daily basis on watering and just making sure the trees are nice and fresh for the customers,” he said.

For customers considering a natural tree over an artificial tree, Rodriguez said the smell is the big difference.

“The smell, the smells, the key. You walk into your home, you can smell the tree, which is a pine smell that as you walk into your home, you can smell it. If you have an artificial tree and you don’t smell anything,” he said.

Natural Christmas trees can last until the end of the year with the proper care, Rodriguez said.

When a tree is bought, B&T will give it a fresh cut and install a base through which customers can water them throughout the Christmas season.

But Rodriguez said another key factor is where people place their trees.

“Don’t let the heater hit it, the heater vent, because that’s what dries the trees, because the trees are already cut. So in order to last the whole year till the end of the year, make sure it doesn’t get the heat on the heater vent and make sure that the base has water,” he said.

Once the holidays are over, Rodriguez explained that people can have their Christmas tree recycled and mulched.

B&T Trees is located in the Albertsons parking lot on Montwood Drive.