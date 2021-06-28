East El Paso temporary road closure in effect due to heavy rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A section of heavily traveled roadway in East El Paso has been temporarily closed as a precaution due to the heavy rainfall.



The City of El Paso Streets and Maintenance Department closed Edgemere Boulevard in East El Paso from Lee Treviño Drive to Red Sails Drive. The area will remain closed until weather and travel conditions improve for drivers.

Officials said the heavy rainfall can potentially make the road impassable. Many of El Paso’s streets are designed to carry storm water to drainage systems however, a few inches of moving water can also create danger.

The El Paso Office of Emergency Management and El Paso Water advised that even a few inches of murky water can conceal many hazards: potholes, debris, or other waste.

Some dangers a vehicle can endure on the road during heavy rain is slip off the edge of the road, puncture a tire, or become high-centered on a submerged log. For pedestrians, those same hazards can cause serious injury or illness.

Motorists are encouraged to keep a safe traveling distance from one another and manage speeds as the rainfall contributes to slick conditions on other the roadways throughout the community.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.