El Paso firefighters responded to a Condition 3 fire along the 1650 block of George Dieter on April 18.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso firefighters contained an Eastside apartment fire to a single unit and the occupants were safely evacuated, the El Paso Fire Department reported via Twitter Tuesday night, April 18.

Photos courtesy Enrique Duenas-Aguilar

The fire, described as Condition 3 or serious with visible smoke and flames, happened along the 1650 block of George Dieter. The fire was knocked down and contained to one apartment. No injuries were reported. One person and two cats safely evacuated.